Dec. 2: Millard Board honors achievements and longtime leadership

The Millard Board of Education meeting opened with recognizing contributions by students, staff, and longtime board member Mike Pate.

The meeting was Pate’s last after 28 years on the board. Board members praised his leadership, noting his fiscal responsibility, mentorship, and advocacy for school safety and equitable district policies. Pate reflected on his tenure, recalling pivotal moments like steering the district through COVID-19, countering a push for a unified Omaha school district, and advancing the Millard Foundation’s mission. He expressed gratitude to the board, district team and voters.

The board recognized Karyn Lawrence, a vocal music teacher at Bryan Elementary, and Judy Kirst, an office para at Neihardt Elementary, as employees of the month. The student showcase highlighted achievements, including an eighth-grader’s second consecutive district spelling bee win, a Millard West student athlete’s scholarship to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a Millard South junior’s three-time state cross-country medalist honor. The Millard West women’s cross-country team, crowned 2024 state champions, also received recognition.

Superintendent John Schwartz shared updates, celebrating the district’s “excellent” rating on the state accountability system. Elementary science scores stood out, with 93% of students proficient. He highlighted students earning 30,000 hours of college credits and announced a series of community presentations regarding a forthcoming bond issue.

The board approved contracts for multiple facility upgrades, including roof replacements and safety lighting. The meeting also addressed ongoing personnel efforts, with 55 openings attributed largely to retirements. HR reported positive recruitment progress and anticipates full staffing for the next academic year. Plans for the 2025 summer school program were approved, focusing on staffing and classroom locations to maximize benefits for students.

Meeting documented by Alicia Elson

Read full meeting notes here