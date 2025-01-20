Jan. 13: Bennington Public Schools to put bond issue before voters again

The Bennington Public Schools Board of Education is asking voters to weigh in on a $112 million bond issue this March to fund a new high school at 180th Street and Military Road. At the board’s first meeting of the year, Superintendent Aaron Plas outlined the proposal, which includes plans for a 21-year repayment schedule and a total construction cost of $124.65 million, with $12.65 million covered by district reserves. “This is a crucial step in addressing our district’s growth and ensuring we have adequate facilities for our students,” said Plas.

Growth was a recurring theme throughout the meeting, as Plas shared a housing report revealing 256 new homes were added to the district in 2024, with 1,800 additional lots in active development. Enrollment increases also spurred the board to prioritize staffing proposals, including the addition of an assistant principal at Anchor Pointe Elementary and a full-time special education teacher, as well as leadership opportunities for high school department heads. The board approved these personnel recommendations, highlighting their value and cost-efficiency.

The board also celebrated the success of its behavior interventionist program, which has significantly improved student outcomes, and reviewed updates to the district’s strategic plan. The board approved the early redemption of $2 million in bond debt, saving the district an estimated $410,000 in interest costs. With plans to pay off a total of $5.91 million in debt during the 2024-25 school year, board president Allyson Slobotski emphasized the importance of fiscal responsibility. “Our community has consistently supported efforts to reduce debt, and this is another opportunity to honor that commitment,” she said.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here