Jan. 14: Omaha council to consider fate of downtown bar

The Omaha City Council is ramping up efforts to address community concerns about liquor license violations at Krush Ultra Lounge. The council scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 to consider the license held by Krush operator Throwback Empire LLC.

With at least 16 police reports filed this year, city officials have described the establishment as a repeated strain on police and fire resources. “We rarely take this step — it’s only the second time since 2013,” said Councilmember Aimee Melton, chair of the Law Committee. Debates ensued over procedural transparency, with Councilmember Juanita Johnson voting against the resolution after questioning why supporting documentation hadn’t been shared with all members ahead of the vote.

The council also discussed affordable housing and transparency in public funding. A $6.5 million tax increment financing (TIF) package for Oxworth Apartments, a 194-unit project on Southeast 27th and Leavenworth streets, was unanimously approved despite calls from residents for more affordable housing options. Cheryl Weston, a partial supporter, urged the developer to include affordable units if they’re benefiting from public funding. Johnson echoed these concerns, arguing that “affordable housing” as a term is increasingly hollow. Proponents defended the project, highlighting its alignment with urban mobility goals and its contributions to Omaha’s growing streetcar system.

Council discussions tensed over appointments to the Omaha Housing Authority board. The council approved two nominees, but Johnson voiced disapproval over limited public outreach and the absence of one nominee during the vote. The exchange spotlighted ongoing concerns about transparency in selecting representatives for public boards, with Johnson emphasizing her responsibility to make informed decisions.

Meeting documented by Anthony J. Zarzycki

Read full meeting notes here