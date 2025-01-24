Jan. 21: Staffing woes disrupt operations for new Omaha airport vendor

Plum Market, the Omaha Airport Authority’s new concessionaire, is facing staffing challenges as it works to improve food options at Eppley Airfield during ongoing renovations.

Despite raising wages for cashiers from $13.50 to $15 an hour and adding shift incentives for early morning shifts, the company has struggled to fill positions. “The main challenge we’ve had here is paying people to work in the airport,” said Plum Market’s operating manager, who contrasted Omaha’s hiring difficulties with cities like Atlanta, where applicants outnumber available jobs. Still, the manager praised Omaha’s workforce, noting, “The work ethic in Omaha is better than in other cities.”

The board also reviewed ongoing construction progress, including a glass canopy connecting the parking garage to the terminal and planned terminal divisions. Concerns about quality control in the renovations were raised by board member John Henderson, who noted missed opportunities to enhance passengers’ experiences amid the disruption. Plum Market has responded to passenger frustrations over limited grab-and-go options by introducing hot breakfast service and investing in additional training for staff. However, issues such as delays during the December vendor transition and the absence of a dual-badge system for employees — common in other airports — have further complicated operations.

Passenger traffic at Eppley Airfield has rebounded strongly, with a 5% year-over-year increase to 5.3 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and setting a new record above 2018 figures. The Omaha Airport Authority, now holding meetings at Metro Community College’s Fort Omaha campus due to renovations, plans to remain there for up to two-and-a-half years. The meeting concluded without public comment.

Meeting documented by Anthony J. Zarzycki

Read full meeting notes here