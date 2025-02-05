Jan. 28: Mayor’s proposed changes to Omaha police, fire chief retirement program draws pushback

Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposal to reform a retirement program for the city’s public safety leaders drew pushback at Tuesday’s City Council meeting from the head of the Omaha firefighters’ union.

The Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) was created to allow retirement-eligible officials, like the police and fire chiefs, to continue serving in their roles for up to an additional five years. During that time, the employee doesn’t receive any pension payouts, instead receiving a lump sum at the end of the period. Stothert wants to extend that potential DROP period by an additional three to five years, with the goal of retaining public safety leaders like Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

Omaha firefighters local 385 president Trevor Towey opposed the measure, calling it unfair since it excludes rank-and-file firefighters and officers. Thomas Warren, Stothert’s chief of staff, defended the move, stating that DROP was originally designed to keep high-level public safety officials in Omaha rather than losing them to other cities. The measure’s financial impact on the city remains unclear, as it could increase costs in 2026.

The council rejected a proposal that would have allowed a kennel at 16510 Bedford Ave., with Councilmember Aimee Melton stating that the city needs clearer regulations distinguishing between kennels and doggy day cares, citing concerns about potential noise and zoning conflicts.

The council unanimously approved five liquor license applications, including one for Rathskeller Bier Haus.

Creighton University’s plans to vacate portions of Burt and 18th Streets for an upgraded athletic field drew no opposition. Local business owner Julie Prescott Burgess voiced her excitement about “having baseball in our backyard,” and the university confirmed that construction would begin after the 2025 College World Series, with completion set for May 2026.

The council approved a $385,383 federal grant to support law enforcement and mental health initiatives, despite concerns from a resident about potential “double-dipping” of funds. Deputy police chief Steve Cerveny assured that the grant strictly funds resources not covered by the operational budget, such as forensic training, K-9 units, and community outreach. The budget details are available to the public through the city clerk’s website.

