Jan. 7: Douglas County board bids fond farewell to one of its own

The Douglas County Board began its first meeting of the year by electing new leadership. Roger Garcia and Mike Friend were voted in as chair and vice-chair, respectively. The meeting also marked a farewell to Commissioner Maureen Boyle, whose retirement drew heartfelt tributes from colleagues, including Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson, who noted Boyle always “left partisan politics at the door.”

Significant approvals were also on the agenda, including a $1 million allocation for tax refunds and smaller budget items, including $142,000 for restorative justice programs at the Douglas County Youth Center and $200,000 for road improvements. The board also ratified labor agreements with communications and corrections staff, which will result in budget increases of $40,000-$70,000 through 2027. Consent agenda items A-N, including these highlights, were approved unanimously.

Public input centered on the tri-county resolution, a joint initiative between Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties aimed at legislative advocacy in 2025. Goals include addressing the end of inheritance tax funding, improving safety and mental health resources, and supporting state mandates with adequate funding. While approved 7-0, public commenter Larry Storer urged the board to focus on local representation and expressed concern over potential limits on public commentary at government meetings. The meeting concluded with an executive session shortly after 10 a.m.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here