July 10: Omaha Planning Department: Landmarks Commission

The Omaha Planning Department Landmarks Commission reviewed applications for certificates of authenticity (COA) concerning significant historical structures and districts. Commissioners, including Kathryn Aultz, Andrew Conzett and acting chair Joan Fogarty, convened to evaluate enhancements to Duchesne Academy, additions to the Omaha Star building, and lighting upgrades in the Old Market historic district. Each presentation highlighted efforts to blend modern needs with historical preservation guidelines, emphasizing community support and adherence to architectural integrity. An example: A proposed modification at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral would create a public plaza and improve accessibility.

All applications received approval (5-0) from the board. These approvals will head to the City Council for final approval. The commission, currently seeking new members, aims to continue its role in safeguarding Omaha’s cultural heritage while accommodating future growth and community aspirations.

Looking ahead, stakeholders are encouraged to monitor City Council agendas for final project approvals and stay informed about upcoming construction in east Omaha.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

To read the full meeting notes, click here