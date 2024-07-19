July 15: Omaha Public Schools Board of Education

The Omaha Public Schools (OPS) Board of Education received several reports at its July 15 meeting, including the 2022-23 graduation and dropout report and the suspension and expulsion report. The data and strategies presented aim to enhance graduation rates and student behavior, with a focus on early intervention and continuous improvement.

The board approved the waiver of student activity fees for the 2024-25 school year following a successful implementation in the previous year. Reports highlighted the positive impact of this initiative, with schools receiving more funding than before. Additionally, the board discussed policy updates, including a mandatory assessment after 20 absences to comply with new state laws.

Jane Erdenberger updated the board on the transition of the Omaha School Employees Retirement System (OSERS) management to the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Board (PERB) by Sept. 1. Public comments included concerns about explicit content in school libraries and the experiences of parents with the next level learning summer program. The board also addressed issues related to student referrals and the implementation of non-exclusionary disciplinary practices.

Meeting documented by Emma Mills Strum

To read the full meeting notes, click here