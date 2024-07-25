July 22: Omaha Planning Department – Board of Appeals

The planning department meeting was attended by board members Ronald Bucher, Ryan Kuehl and acting chair Ann O’Connor. Absent were Brian Kruse and David Levy.

The board addressed two main cases. Olsson, an engineering and design firm, appealed a denial by Omaha Public Works of its site plan for the Immigrant Legal Center at 42nd and Center streets. The discussions focused on the location of driveways, with Olsson advocating for the removal of a driveway on 42nd Street and Public Works suggesting adjustments to accommodate new construction. The board voted 3-0 to deny Olsson’s appeal. In the second case, Allen Natowski appealed a nuisance notice issued by the Omaha Police Department for a property in South Omaha. Natowski explained that the property was owned by his parents, with efforts underway to clean it up. The board denied the appeal but granted a 60-day extension before issuing a citation.

The public should anticipate street and building construction around 42nd and Center streets. The next meeting is scheduled for the fourth Monday in August. For updates, check the website, as meetings are occasionally canceled throughout the year.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong.

Read the full meeting notes here.