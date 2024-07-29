July 23: Douglas County Board of Commissioners

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners heard an update from Michael Myers, Douglas County corrections director, provided an update, who noted the department concluded the fiscal year under budget. He also noted that for the first time, a majority of inmates in custody had mental health issues. Myers also discussed the impending construction of a mental health addition, raising concerns from Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh about funding. The board approved several items related to services at the Douglas County Youth Center.

The board unanimously supported a resolution urging the Legislature and Gov. Jim Pillen to consider the complexities of urban counties in property tax relief efforts. Commissioners expressed concerns about potential hard caps on local spending, emphasizing the unique challenges faced by the county due to its reliance on property taxes. The meeting concluded with a resolution to provide a platform for county employees to better manage their student loan debt, which was also approved unanimously.

Meeting Documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here