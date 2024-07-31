July 23: Omaha City Council

The Omaha City Council meeting began with presentations and proclamations, including the City of Ralston Fourth of July parade. Mayor Jean Stothert presented the proposed budget and capital improvement plan (CIP) for 2025, expressing concern about legislative proposals to cap local spending, which she believes could carry severe unintended consequences. Stothert’s proposed budget for 2025 is $531.1 million, a 4.8% increase over 2024, with key revenue streams including property tax, sales tax, and restaurant tax. She also announced her fifth and largest property tax rate decrease of 3.3%.

The council approved liquor license applications for Corrigan Enterprises, La Traga Zona LLC and Red Lion Lounge LLC. It then approved planning items and the consent agenda, which included agreements with Millard Public Schools and Elkhorn Public Schools for associate school resource officers.

After several public hearings for various ordinances, the council discussed general obligation bonds for public facilities, including a $146 million bond for police and fire department improvements and a $14.5 million bond for sewer construction. Finance director Stephen Curtiss clarified that the bond sales would finance a new joint police precinct and fire station, an OPD outdoor gun range and part of the CHI health Center’s expansion.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here