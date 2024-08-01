July 30: Douglas County Board of Commissioners

The Board of Equalization approved the minutes from July 23 and scheduled a hearing for Aug. 6 to discuss certified assessment corrections. The board also reviewed several resolutions, including the denial of a vehicle tax-exempt status due to missing certification and the approval of tax exemptions for motor vehicles. The board set valuations for real property that had valuation protests, clarifying that damage claims from severe weather were considered for the future meeting.

During the Board of Commissioners meeting, environmental services director Kent Holm presented a proposal for a fitness court in collaboration with the national fitness campaign, which raised some concerns among commissioners regarding the project’s necessity and potential usage in less populated areas. Some members advocated for further discussion and collaboration with the City of Omaha parks and recreation department.

Later in the meeting, Waterloo resident Dave Husky requested property tax relief due to significant damage to his property from severe weather events. The board expressed sympathy for his situation and indicated that his property would be included in the next week’s agenda, proposing a $400,000 decrease in valuation. The meeting concluded with a motion to enter executive session for contract negotiations and personnel matters.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

