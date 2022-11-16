WATCH Flatwater forum: Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads

Watch the replay of “Nebraska’s Prisons at a Crossroads,” an in-depth panel discussion on the present and future of our prison system.

Video begins at 10:23.

Moderator Natalia Alamdari quizzes an ex-prisoner about the challenges of being inside. She interviews two corrections leaders about the problems with, and potential solutions to, overcrowding and lack of programming inside Nebraska prisons. She speaks to an advocate about how to best move prisoners back into society.

Panelists are Mark Foxall, Jasmine Harris, Doug Koebernick and Carla Walker.

