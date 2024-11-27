Nov. 18: Board discusses major developments, computer science growth, and upcoming events

Westside Community Schools faces a shortfall in funding for school nutrition – a problem attributed to delayed federal reimbursement. Officials highlighted the budget issue during the Westside Board of Education meeting Nov. 18. Treasurer Kris Karnes reported an October deficit of $260,000 in the fund, attributed to rising costs and delayed federal reimbursements. It was also noted that there was a decrease in the year-end balance for the school nutrition fund. At its highest amount in 2022 the fund was around $1.3 million, whereas in 2024 the year-end balance was about $300,000.

The district did receive a clean audit opinion from Eide Bailly, affirming accurate financial practices and federal compliance. The auditors recommended maintaining reserves sufficient for two months of operations and noted significant increases in bond and special building funds since 2020.

In academic highlights, Westside High School teacher Abby Langner introduced the “IT fundamentals” course, offering students hands-on experience in programming languages like JavaScript and Python. Langner showcased a student-created game and discussed future possibilities for certifications tied to the course. The board also reviewed updates on compliance with Nebraska’s Computer Science and Technology Education Act, which mandates K-12 integration of computer science by 2026. Board members expressed enthusiasm for these advancements, emphasizing the importance of preparing students for careers in technology.

The meeting also featured updates on major district projects. The board approved plans for a new addition to Paddock Road Elementary. The board also greenlit ADA-compliant gym bleachers for Westside High School and discussed upcoming events, including a Dec. 3 property tax symposium. Superintendent Mike Lucas shared legislative priorities, highlighting efforts to attract and retain quality staff.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here