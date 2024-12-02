Nov. 19: Omaha Human Rights and Relations Board eyes poverty, community engagement for 2025

The Omaha Human Rights and Relations Board cited poverty as a central focus for 2025. During a recent meeting, members highlighted the profound impact of poverty, with board member Anna Dwyer describing it as a topic that “encompasses a lot.” Chair Scott Hahn noted it “affects everything.”

The board, whose responsibilities include public education and the administration of economic equity and inclusion programs, plans to tie discussions to the University of Nebraska Omaha’s upcoming poverty survey and partner with organizations like Project Harmony and Food Bank of the Heartland to address interconnected issues such as food insecurity and child neglect.

Preparations are also underway for the city’s annual MLK “Living the Dream” event, a high school competition celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. With over 40 submissions received so far, the board extended the deadline to encourage more music and dance performances. Members have assumed key roles for the Dec. 20 event at the Holland Performing Arts Center, including judging and escorting students. Community support has been strong, with donations from local organizations and volunteer commitments ensuring a well-supported celebration.

The board discussed making meetings more accessible by hosting two sessions in public spaces next year and reviewed their operating procedures to enhance transparency and functionality. Proposed updates include shifting resignation processes directly to the mayor’s office, loosening attendance rules for excused absences, and posting term and contact information online. Discussions also touched on revamping the HRR recommendations document to align better with evolving goals, with a final vote on changes set for Dec. 17.

Meeting documented by Grace Kelly

Read full meeting notes here