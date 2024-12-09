Nov. 25: Ralston school board tackles legislative challenges and expands student programs

The Ralston school board is gearing up for a challenging legislative session as Nebraska faces a $432 million budget deficit.

Updates from lobbyists Brennen L. Miller and Sarah Wagelie highlighted the potential impacts on education funding, particularly the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA). With 16 new legislators and shifting priorities, Superintendent Jason Buckingham said he expected the upcoming session to be “a long slog,” emphasizing the importance of defending existing programs and exploring creative workforce development initiatives.

Student enrollment in Ralston schools has risen to 3,673, marking an increase of 114 students from the previous year. Financial literacy programs are also expanding across the district, with significant gains in participation. Buckingham noted progress in incorporating state standards for early grades and creative approaches for middle schoolers, including budgeting projects and personal business simulations. Despite challenges with evolving mandates, the district remains committed to equipping students with critical life skills, aligning financial literacy with broader educational goals.

The board streamlined outdated policy directives and revised critical documents, including copyright ownership rules and staff handbooks and also celebrated Buckingham’s leadership during his evaluation, commending him for advancing reading achievement and fostering strong district progress.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

