Nov. 4: Westside school board signs off on grant to bolster special education

The Westside School Board approved the use of a $260,000 yearly grant to add three full-time special education facilitators at Westbrook, Westgate, and Hillside schools. Funded by the local Learning Community, the grant will support facilitators in guiding teachers and administrators as they address the needs of students requiring behavioral and academic support.

Vice Chair Adam Yale and other board members raised questions about recruitment and the sustainability of the roles, given the five-year funding limit. Superintendent Mike Lucas stated that “shining star” educators from within the district and outside candidates will be prioritized for the roles.

The board highlighted an international achievement by Hillside Elementary’s Emily Heisterkamp, who recently returned from a two-week immersion in India through the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms program. Heisterkamp shared how her two-week stay in India deepened her cultural awareness and gave her new ideas for enhancing global education in the classroom. Heisterkamp’s experience drew praise from board members, who also learned she was the first Fulbright recipient in the district.

Communications Director Elizabeth Power previewed upcoming events and shared details of the district’s upcoming Veterans Day celebrations, which will honor employees who have served in the military. The board also reviewed new policies, including enhanced protections for pregnant students under Title IX, and discussed ongoing construction plans for storm shelter-equipped gyms at Rockbrook and Paddock Road schools.

Meeting by Marcus Chaffee

