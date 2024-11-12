Nov. 5: Douglas County awards $7K to historical society, raises questions on public access

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved $7,500 in funding for window repairs at the Douglas County Historical Society. Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson opposed the measure, citing concerns that granting funds outside of the typical cycle could encourage other groups to delay fund usage and request similar off-cycle approvals.

Commissioner Chris Rodgers, while voting in favor, voiced frustrations about public access issues, noting reports from residents who had to pay admission to access public documents, as well as concerns about the building’s deteriorating roof. With Historical Society leadership absent to address these issues, the board narrowly moved forward with the funding.

Earlier in the session, the board tackled a property tax protest for 8019 Cass St. The property, which leases space to both nonprofit and for-profit tenants, faced a reassessment after the owner initially planned to lease the entire space to a for-profit tenant. When the owner decided to retain the mixed-tenant setup, the board recalculated the tax assessment to apply solely to the for-profit portion. Commissioner Boyle abstained from voting due to her employment with one of the building’s nonprofit tenants.

The board also approved the Graham Group as the construction manager for the new Douglas County Community Mental Health Center project, following inquiries from Commissioner James Cavanaugh about the company’s responsibilities. Public comments during the meeting included a call from resident Larry Store to reconsider placing mental health services alongside correctional services and a plea from another citizen for a fairer approach to levy collections. The board adjourned into executive session at 9:43 a.m.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here