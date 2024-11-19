Nov. 7: Blackstone district board advances projects amid parking and safety discussions

New parking spaces, and some worry around looming streetcar construction, dominated the November meeting of the Blackstone Business Improvement District.

Board members explored options to improve awareness and usage of a newly opened, 385-stall, city-owned parking garage, located (where). The discussion included using potential parking subsidies funded through the city’s streetcar initiative to do (what).

These subsidies could also support local businesses impacted by construction. A comprehensive economic mitigation strategy is underway in partnership with the Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Em+Space Lovgren, a marketing firm working on the project’s communications.

The board also discussed coming safety and pedestrian improvements,

including a streetscape project funded by the streetcar initiative. The Farnam Street project will feature landscaping, curb cuts, curb extensions, and designated streetcar stops to enhance mobility and accessibility.

While utility improvements are ongoing, members raised concerns about a lack of clear communication regarding the 2025 construction schedule. “I think the fact that you don’t know is a problem,” remarked Jay Lund, representing GreenSlate Management. The BBID plans to coordinate closely with business owners and residents to ensure timely updates as construction progresses.

The board also discussed updates on social events and financials. Katie Mock, who manages BBID events, told the board she had been assaulted while trying to intervene when an attendee made a racial insult to a Farnam Fest volunteer. Attendance at Farnam Fest was lower than expected, with 750 guests.

Upcoming events include a chili cook-off on November 9 and a Santa Run on December 14. Financially, the BBID has $36,000 remaining for year-end allocations, with recent expenditures covering a Harney Street mural, holiday lights, and security invoices. Some holiday lights remain inactive due to ongoing construction, requiring special access to install additional fixtures. The board acknowledged recent business closures in the district, possibly linked to seasonal shifts in consumer spending.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here