Oct. 15: Airport Authority

Eppley Airfield saw a 3.4% increase in traffic in September compared to a year earlier, according to a report provided to the Airport Authority Board during its October meeting. New routes to Austin, Miami, and Philadelphia will expand Omaha’s non-stop destinations to 32 beginning in 2025.

The board also discussed the expiration of American Airlines’ catering services lease on Dec. 31. The board is seeking a new operator for the dining and retail program, with a proposed lease agreement with Raycam expected to generate $700,000 annually. Southwest Airlines also plans to take over ground service storage space in the cargo building vacated by United Airlines. The board discussed a five-year lease with Southwest, starting in December, at a rate of $11.15 per square foot with a 3% annual increase, requiring the airline to cover minor repairs and maintenance.

SkyWest Airlines will sublease 20,000 square feet from Atlantic Aviation. The board discussed the potential impact of increased maintenance activity on terminal operations, and noted that the airport is working to finalize insurance reconciliation for building repairs, expected to be completed by January 2025. Construction on Terminal Drive is progressing, with final work expected to wrap up by December.

At 9:16 a.m., the meeting was disrupted by a power outage, prompting the board to shift to public comment before moving into a closed executive session to discuss cybersecurity and executive compensation strategies. Despite the outage, backup generators kept the rest of the airport operational, and no public comments were made. The board adjourned the open meeting at 9:27 a.m.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here