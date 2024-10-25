Oct. 21: OPS board confronts racial discipline gaps and mold woes

At the recent Omaha Public Schools (OPS) board meeting, concerns over racial disparities in school discipline were brought to the forefront during the presentation of the 2023-24 behavior and discipline summary report.

Amy Williams, OPS executive director of student and community services, highlighted data showing Black and African American students were three times more likely to face expulsion or suspension than their peers, while students receiving special education services were nearly twice as likely to be disciplined. Noting the disparities, board member Jane Erdenberger stated, “Data is very useful and helpful, but I want to make sure we’re doing something about it.”

The board also approved nearly $114,000 to address mold issues at JP Lord Elementary School, part of a broader consent agenda covering storm damage repairs and special education contracts. The mold problem has been flagged as a priority to ensure a healthy learning environment for students. Board member Bri Full commented on the necessity of addressing such health concerns, emphasizing that keeping schools safe and operational is a primary responsibility of the district.

During public comment, speakers voiced various concerns, including one resident’s legal disputes with the district and objections to “obscene” library materials. However, it was the behavior report and ongoing efforts to improve discipline outcomes that dominated much of the board’s attention, with calls for community collaboration, better teacher training, and more targeted interventions for students. Board member Ricky Smith praised the report’s detailed data, noting its potential to guide future educational programming and professional development.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here