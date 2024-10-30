Oct. 22: Omaha City Council approves $10M TIF request for apartments, hotel rehab

The Omaha City Council approved a requested $10 million tax increment financing allocation for a project promising to create 255 full-time jobs. The $100 million development near 13th and Nicholas streets will feature the new Frame Apartments and the restoration of the historic Millwork Hotel. After some discussion that touched on the expected job creation and rental prices, the council unanimously approved the request.

In a notable acknowledgment of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Councilman Brinker Harding shared his personal journey of undergoing a successful prostatectomy, encouraging the community to prioritize health checkups as approximately 300,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year.

Several planning items and special use permits were passed without opposition, including the approval of liquor licenses for three local establishments: Legacy Chop House, Trips Bar and Grill, and Barley Boys Brewery. The council also endorsed a $20 million federal Environmental Protection Agency grant for a trail project linking Miller Park to Boyd Park, which aims to enhance connectivity while aligning with the city’s climate action plan.

