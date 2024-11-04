Oct. 24: Metro transit authority reports growth in ridership and revives free ‘Bus to Ballot’ rides for voters

The Metro Transit Authority is rolling out several key initiatives this fall, starting with the return of its “Bus to Ballot” program on Nov. 5, offering free rides across all buses, ORBT and MOBY services to help ensure voting access for all residents. The transit authority is also set to mark a milestone on Nov. 18, celebrating 2 million rides on ORBT with special surprises for passengers.

MTA reported record-low service interruptions, maintaining a rate of just 1% in September, with similar reliability trends into October. The transit team also partnered with Central High School for “Eagles Take Flight Day,” successfully coordinating transportation for 1,000 students exploring careers around Omaha. MTA took part in the College of St. Mary resource fair, highlighting fare-free pass programs available to student riders.

Service figures reflect an upward trend in ridership across the board. Year-to-date ORBT numbers are up 13% from 2023, with K–12 ridership seeing a significant 25% rise. MTA’s communications team also announced its collaboration with Vision Zero to open a new pedestrian refuge along MTA’s Route 24, aimed at enhancing safety near busy bus stops.

Meeting documented by James De Mott

Read full meeting notes here