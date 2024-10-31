Oct: 25: Uncertainty over Benson’s holiday lights fuels frustration in business district

At the recent Benson Business Improvement District (BID) board meeting, the board members voiced their collective frustration over the ongoing challenges with holiday lights installation, as they have yet to finalize plans. A board member reported attempting to obtain a bid from Holidynamics for an inventory review, but the company did not respond.

In a creative effort to reduce costs, some members suggested collaborating with local businesses to secure better rates for lighting, while they also discussed the idea of asking property owners to voluntarily hang lights without incurring extra charges. Despite acknowledging the power available at streetlight poles, members pointed out that the non-functional outlets hinder their plans.

The board made significant decisions regarding landscaping and infrastructure improvements. They reviewed two bids for landscaping services, with Lucky Toad Restorative Gardens proposing $32,793.90 and Benson Bounty at $26,764.98. Concerns were raised about the current landscaping’s upkeep, prompting a discussion about utilizing an America in Bloom grant to enhance the district’s greenery with projects like dye and pollinator gardens, educational signage, and community workshops. The total proposal for these improvements is estimated at $67,606, with the grant providing matching funds up to $25,000.

The board also discussed safety enhancements along Maple Street, where the board reviewed an American Rescue Plan Act project to install permanent crosswalk bollards at five locations for an estimated cost of $254,000. While they appreciated the initiative to improve pedestrian safety, members expressed concerns over the ongoing maintenance responsibilities, specifically whether the city would contribute to repairs in the event of damage.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here