Oct. 28: Ralston School Board calls for clearer metrics, discusses student surveillance

The Ralston School Board meeting featured a presentation from The BRIDGE program, which provides resources to families and students to prevent youth involvement in juvenile justice and child welfare systems. The program operates in Ralston, Millard, and Westside school districts, connecting families with support services and offering arts-focused educational programs for middle school students. Board members praised the creative approach to engaging students, but expressed concerns over limited data. Board chair Robin Richards requested BRIDGE leaders provide clearer metrics to demonstrate the program’s impact, emphasizing the importance of measurable results for community support.

BRIDGE executive director Marian Fey and senior director Phillip Burrell acknowledged the challenges, explaining that data collection methods likely undercount Ralston students due to reliance on zip codes, which don’t fully capture out-of-district participants. They assured the board that efforts to refine data collection are underway, but noted some families hesitate to provide detailed information, affecting accurate reporting.

A presentation by lobbyist Joe Kohout highlighted several legislative resolutions under review by Nebraska’s education committee, including studies on student surveillance and the state’s standardized testing system. Kohout also warned about a new tax reform proposal, which could impact district funding. Board members expressed concern about potential funding cuts, especially for programs reliant on property tax revenue, and stressed the importance of public awareness and involvement.

Superintendent Jason Buckingham reported a recent grant award and progress in negotiations with the Ralston Education Association. The board also recognized community partnerships, such as Glow Church’s “Sneakers 4 Students” initiative, which provided 246 pairs of shoes to local students. Additional discussions touched on policy updates, including copyright rules for teacher-created materials and adjustments to the district’s voluntary separation program.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here