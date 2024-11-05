Oct. 29: Metro bus stop plans sparks debate at Omaha City Council

Planning and development matters occupied council discussions with key rezoning approvals including a high-density residential project near Elkhorn Skatepark and new office space on Mercy Road.

Councilmember Juanita Johnson voiced frustration over Metro’s limited communication about bus stop installations, particularly along North 24th Street, leading her to vote against the North 30th Street lease agreement. While the rest of council voted in favor, Councilmember Ron Hug said he would like to see more amenities in his predominantly South Omaha district.

The council further addressed ordinance updates, including changes to the “Small and Emerging Small Business Program,” which raised the minimum net worth for owner participation, aligning it with Department of Transportation standards.

A series of liquor licenses were approved for local businesses, including Wine by Design, Salty Dog Bar and Grill, and Artisan Boards of Omaha, among others. An exception was made for Twenty One Hall, which is housed in the same establishment as a day care; events with alcohol are to be scheduled outside of day care hours to address council concerns. Uptown Java, a unique addition, plans to donate proceeds to “Fresh Hope,” a global mental health initiative, while other licenses went to community hubs like Omaha Sports Academy and Linden House, formerly Brushi.

Meeting Documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here