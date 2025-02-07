Where’s the beef? Not all Nebraska producers on board with Pillen’s proposed ‘lab-grown meat’ ban

From the respite of his Callaway office, after a cold January day spent working cattle, Jim Jenkins wrangled with a question: Do you think much about meat products cultivated from cells?

“No, I don’t,” he answered. “Maybe I should.”

After researching, he made up his mind: He’d be very surprised if “lab meat” could compete on quality or price with Nebraska beef – like what comes from the Angus he raises – in the near future.

Just days earlier, Gov. Jim Pillen made it clear he did not want to wait to find out. Nebraska, he said, needed to “get on the offense.”

The governor, who founded one of the largest hog enterprises in the country, said the state needed to protect its farmers and ranchers, a critical piece of Nebraska’s economy and identity.

“Most of us want government out of our hair, but there’s places where government needs to step in and protect us,” Pillen said at a mid-January press conference announcing a bill to ban the production and sale of “cultivated-protein food products.”

It’s unclear if a ban, which Pillen named a priority for the current legislative session, has enough support to become law. The senator behind the bill, Niobrara farmer and rancher Sen. Barry DeKay, said he expects a fierce debate.

Some ag groups aren’t currently on board. The Nebraska Farm Bureau and Nebraska Cattlemen support clear labeling, but not a ban. The governor’s office declined to provide the names of any organizations supporting the effort when asked by a Flatwater Free Press reporter.

Jim Jenkins spent the afternoon on Jan. 28, 2025, moving calves from a pen to the alley leading to the chute, but he also applied their owner’s brand to some. The Jenkins Ranch has three brands that feature a double J design. One registered in 1883 is among Nebraska’s oldest. Photo by Lori Potter for the Flatwater Free Press

Jenkins also favors labeling requirements that make the difference clear to consumers, but opposes a ban.

“In the good old United States of America, I think people should be able to compete, even if that threatens my business,” he said.

If it does pass, Nebraska could face legal questions. Florida, which passed a ban last year, is fighting off a lawsuit claiming the law is unconstitutional. Alabama also passed a ban last year.

“States are trying to ban an industry that is actually going to create tremendous jobs and opportunities for them,” said David Kaplan, director of the Tufts University Center for Cellular Agriculture. “And they’re banning it even before there’s an industry – or the industry is just barely getting off the ground.”

Meat, grown in a bioreactor

Opponents like Pillen call it “lab-grown” and “bioreactor meat.”

Others call it “cultivated” or “cell-based” or “cultured” – and the industry notes that commercial production will happen in food production facilities, not laboratories.

Likewise, some don’t agree that protein products grown from cells should be called “meat” at all. Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said in a statement that they “should not be classified as meat.”

But unlike the plant-based imitations some fast-food chains have added to their menus, these products do originate from animals, though animals aren’t slaughtered in the process.

Instead, scientists take cells from an egg or live animal like a chicken or cow. They put select cells into a bioreactor with liquid – imagine a metal fermenter like you might see in a brewery – and add nutrients like amino acids, vitamins and salt that mimic the environment in an animal’s body, according to researchers and companies making the products.

The cells multiply and eventually form a substance that can be “harvested” and shaped into something familiar like a ground meat or filet.

It’s like cooking – you’re combining different ingredients to reach the right texture and flavor, said Kaplan, the engineer at Tufts. Except this process must happen in a very controlled environment, he said, to ensure it’s high-quality and safe.

Few American families will likely consume it in 2025.

To date, only two cultivated meat products – both poultry – have made it through the U.S. approval process. Neither of those are intended for full-scale commercial release, said Suzi Gerber, executive director of industry lobbying group the Association for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation. They were intended to generate excitement, to show what is possible.

Machines are shown in the bioreactor suite at Eat Just in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The Agriculture Department issued final approvals in June 2023 to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab grown” or “cultivated” meat. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

“Cell-cultured” meat products are subject to the same federal regulations and oversight as products made from slaughtering animals, according to a 2023 federal directive. The U.S. Department of Agriculture must approve product labels to ensure they’re not misbranded.

Gerber and others in the industry tout cultivated meat as part of a solution to climate change and a tool to address food insecurity for a growing global population.

“We do not envision a world where meat production ends,” Gerber said. “We envision a world where you can choose. We see cultivated meat as a complement to existing food systems.”

Some meat heavyweights seem to agree, or are at least hedging their bets. In recent years, major corporations like Cargill and Tyson have invested in it. According to the Good Food Institute, cell-cultured meat and seafood companies had raised $3.1 billion as of 2023, though fundraising drastically slowed that year.

In the last decade, technology has advanced and the cost of production has gone down, Kaplan said, and that will continue. He also sees future opportunities for agriculture in the new industry, in part by supplying raw materials to feed the bioreactors.

The biggest challenge, he said, is the scale-up.

“Right now there’s just not the infrastructure to have this field grow, to start to produce enough food to be in supermarkets for people to really purchase and then cook and try,” he said. “Until that infrastructure comes along, it’s going to be very slow, steady development.”

Washington Post food reporter and Omaha native Tim Carman agrees with that forecast. He finds the field compelling and fascinating. But after reporting on it, the 63-year-old doesn’t think he will see widespread availability in his lifetime.

“On the horizon I see nothing that’s going to compete with commodity beef from Nebraska or Iowa,” he said.

Nebraska eyes a ban

Pillen first took action last August, signing an executive order demanding that state agencies not procure lab-grown meat and that state contractors attest they won’t “discriminate” against traditional meat producers in favor of “laboratory or cultivated-meat producers.”

This session, senators have introduced at least two bills related to these products: a total ban and labeling requirements.

Iowa passed a similar labeling law last year, in part requiring any lab-grown or plant-based meat product that uses a word like “meat” or “burger” to also include a word like “cell-cultivated,” “lab-grown” or “veggie.”

If passed, Nebraska’s ban would add cell-cultured meat products to the state’s definition of an “adulterated food product,” putting it among food that’s unsafe or made from a diseased animal (DeKay said the ban wouldn’t cover plant-based products like the Beyond Burger).

Making, importing, distributing, promoting, displaying or selling a “cultivated-protein food product” would be a violation of the Nebraska Pure Food Act – which can result in an order to stop, or even a misdemeanor charge.

The industry Pillen is attempting to shield represents a significant chunk of Nebraska’s economy. In 2022, agricultural production and processing industries made up almost 11% of Nebraska’s total GDP, according to an analysis from the University of Arkansas. Cattle and calves were the state’s top agricultural commodity.

Gov. Jim Pillen (right) discusses a trio of ag-related bills during a news conference on Jan. 14, 2025. One of those bills would ban the production and sale of what Pillen calls “lab-grown meat.” The bill’s sponsor, Niobrara farmer and rancher Sen. Barry DeKay (left), said he expects a fierce debate. Photo courtesy of the Governor’s Office

Nebraska was third in the U.S. in total cash receipts from agricultural commodities in 2023, accounting for 6% of receipts for all commodities nationwide, according to USDA data. Its receipts were higher than any other state for “meat animals” – and also No. 1 for cattle and calves. The state ranks third for feed crops, like corn.

Sen. DeKay, chair of the Agriculture Committee, is sponsoring the bill along with seven co-sponsors, several of whom have worked in agriculture. He said he’s on board with the governor’s proposal because he wants to ensure the products’ safety.

DeKay said he’s heard from constituents, including individual beef producers, who support the ban.

“There’s going to be vigorous debate on both sides of this,” DeKay said. “And then we’ll put it out and see what we need to do to get a final product across the finish line with this bill.”

McHargue, the Nebraska Farm Bureau president, promoted transparency, proper labeling and a prohibition on using taxpayer money to buy or research the products. But he said in a statement that the Farm Bureau doesn’t support state-level bans.

Nebraska Cattlemen also “does not support an outright ban,” according to a press release, but supports labeling requirements.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is still working on the issue, according to Executive Director Al Juhnke. The Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska also hasn’t taken a position, according to board member Al Davis.

Wes Trout (left) gave an oral dewormer to a yearling calf who didn’t find it tasty, while Amber Harrison replaced its newborn ear tag with a new owner tag. Photo by Lori Potter for the Flatwater Free Press Day-to-day ranch manager Jared Jenkins fills a syringe on Jan. 28, 2025, while waiting for more calves to be moved. Photo by Lori Potter for the Flatwater Free Press Jenkins Ranch history is noted on this sign at the homestead property’s driveway. Photo by Lori Potter for the Flatwater Free Press

Co-sponsor Sen. Myron Dorn, who raises cattle, said his endorsement had less to do with banning the products and more to do with showing support for Nebraska’s livestock industry and starting a conversation.

Both bills are scheduled for public hearings Feb. 18. Pillen spokesperson Laura Strimple said the governor is “always open to discussing changes to legislation.”

If Nebraska does pass a ban, it may run into a legal fight. In Florida, cell-cultured meat company UPSIDE Foods challenged a ban, saying it’s unconstitutional.

“I think the case in Florida would have implications for any state law that purported to ban cultivated meat or poultry,” said Paul Sherman, a lawyer with public interest firm Institute for Justice who’s lead counsel on the case.

Impacts uncertain

If a cell-cultured meat product existed that was indistinguishable from conventional meat, would you try it?

Robert Hutkins, retired food science and technology professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, used to pose that question to students in his Contemporary Issues in Food Science class. Consistently, about half answered yes.

Some students would tell him their family runs a farm or a cow-calf operation, he said.

“The beef industry is huge in Nebraska,” Hutkins said. “It drives our economy – between corn and soybeans and beef – and so there’s no doubt that that attachment is very real and very important.”

Deb Hamernik is among the new technology’s observers. The UNL senior research adviser looked at cultural acceptance during a broader 2020 analysis she co-authored. She’d like to see more work gauging consumer interest and environmental impacts.

“In my opinion, it’s not going to replace meat in Nebraska, and I’d be surprised if it replaced meat on too many plates in the country,” she said.

It’s not yet clear how this technology might impact traditional agriculture here, said Nicole Tichenor Blackstone, a sustainability scientist in the Tufts lab.

She and other researchers are working on a grant-funded project that will include talking to meatpacking workers and cow-calf producers in Nebraska.

UPSIDE Foods is one of two companies to have a cell-cultured meat product approved by federal regulators in the U.S. Pictured is the company’s cultivated chicken filet, according to the company, produced by growing cells rather than slaughtering a live chicken.

“Even though things are early-stage … it’s still very important to try to understand what the potential impacts of the technology could be … and to make sure that we’re talking with farmers and we’re talking with workers and we’re really digging into some of that early on so that the technology can be developed responsibly,” Tichenor Blackstone said.

Dan Morgan, whose Morgan Ranch sends Wagyu beef from Burwell to all 50 states and six countries, said he thinks a ban sounds “like a bunch of Republicans echoing left-wing Democrats.” The government should regulate products, he said, but not dictate consumer choice. The onus is on producers to make sure their products are what consumers want, he added.

Tim Chancellor, a Broken Bow hog producer and past president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, said he’s not sure where this idea for a ban came from.

“I’m more focused on the safe, tasty product that we produce and putting it out to the people to let them make a decision,” he said. “I’m not worried about lab-grown and artificial substitutes for the product we provide people.”

As for what product the majority of consumers will prefer in the future, even Gerber, the industry representative, said she’s inclined to side with traditional producers.

“You know, I agree with them,” she said. “I think that they would continue to out-compete us. And I think that’s the goal: The goal is a complement, is just to provide choices, not to hurt the industry in any way.”