A colorful advertisement for Essential Pregnancy Services, a crisis pregnancy center, stands in front of the cracking signage for Planned Parenthood in northwest Omaha on July 30, 2024. Crisis pregnancy centers often open near clinics that provide abortions, experts say. Photo by Chris Bowling/Flatwater Free Press.

Planned Parenthood, cut off by state, gets federal money elsewhere

The State of Nebraska has pumped money into crisis pregnancy centers after cutting state funding for non-abortion services at Planned Parenthood and similar organizations.

In 2019, then-Gov. Ricketts announced Nebraska’s Planned Parenthoods would no longer receive federal money to help poor Nebraskans access resources like birth control or testing for sexually transmitted diseases. 

Soon after that announcement, the state lost control of that funding when the federal government awarded it to a nonprofit, Nebraska Family Planning.  That group now distributes the $2 million grant to 33 clinics around the state, including Planned Parenthood. Per federal law, the money can’t provide abortions. But Nebraskans can discuss all pregnancy options with a medical professional, said Mariel Harding, the group’s reproductive and sexual health care clinical educator. 

“It’s about making sure that people who access services are getting the care that they need and deserve and that they can trust it,” she said.  

By Chris Bowling

Chris Bowling is an investigative reporter for Flatwater Free Press. Prior to joining Flatwater Free Press Chris was an investigative reporter and editor for The Reader, Omaha's alternative monthly newspaper where he focused on issues like climate change, housing, health, criminal justice and social issues. A native of Cincinnati, Bowling graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2018.

