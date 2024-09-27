Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

Sept. 17: Omaha Airport Authority Meeting

The Omaha Airport Authority meeting centered on three key topics: terminal concession agreements, insurance renewal and construction updates. After a comprehensive five-year review of the concession program, the board  awarded the contract to Hudson, a travel retailer with over 1,000 locations across North America. Hudson will now oversee the concessions at Eppley Airport.

The board also addressed insurance renewals, which saw significant cost increases due to inflation and storm damage in the region. Property insurance rose by 26%, while aviation liability and unmanned aerial systems insurance saw smaller increases. Workers’ compensation costs decreased slightly, and the cyber liability insurance premium remained unchanged.

A briefing on construction updates highlighted progress on the roadway and canopy work at Eppley Airfield. These developments were accompanied by staff recommendations for improvements on the second level of the airport.

