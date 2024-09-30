Sept. 24 – Douglas County Board of Commissioners

After a lengthy discussion, the Douglas County Board passed a half-cent mill levy increase for 2025. The increase was pitched as an attempt to maintain fiscal stability and “break-even status.” Commissioner James Cavanaugh was the lone dissenting vote, saying he favored a smaller increase.

The board also approved (5-0) a $50,000 agreement with Charles Drew Health Center to reduce Black infant mortality and improve maternal health, with Commissioner Chris Rodgers abstaining.

Earlier, commissioners convened as the Douglas County Board of Equalization and certified the values of over 40 properties previously owned by tax-exempt entities, including the City of Omaha and various nonprofits, adding them to the tax rolls. The board also approved a $500,000 federal juvenile justice grant, with $72,000 allocated to Lancaster County, to support the HOME program which aims to address racial disparities in incarceration.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

