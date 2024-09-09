Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

Sept. 3: Westside Community Schools Board of Education Meeting

The board unanimously approved the concept and schematic designs for Paddock Road and Rockbrook Elementary schools, both receiving $3.5 million from phase two of Westside’s bond-funded initiatives. 

Erin Vik, director of nutrition services, reported stable participation in meal programs despite the return to pre-COVID regulations. Vik outlined goals for the coming year, including new contracts and efforts to improve breakfast participation. 

The board approved updates to conflict of interest and Title IX policies and heard public comment from Diane Cahil regarding concerns about processed foods.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

Leave a Reply

Subscribe

FLATWATER’S FREE NEWSLETTER

Every Friday, we’ll deliver to your inbox Nebraska’s most interesting, meaningful, deeply reported and well-written news stories.