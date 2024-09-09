Sept. 3: Westside Community Schools Board of Education Meeting

The board unanimously approved the concept and schematic designs for Paddock Road and Rockbrook Elementary schools, both receiving $3.5 million from phase two of Westside’s bond-funded initiatives.

Erin Vik, director of nutrition services, reported stable participation in meal programs despite the return to pre-COVID regulations. Vik outlined goals for the coming year, including new contracts and efforts to improve breakfast participation.

The board approved updates to conflict of interest and Title IX policies and heard public comment from Diane Cahil regarding concerns about processed foods.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

