Digging into Omaha’s lead legacy Flatwater Free Press is trying to understand how lead impacts Omahans — and we need your help!

For more than a century, a smelting plant in downtown Omaha spewed lead-laced smoke across the city. As the toxic metal drifted toward Earth, approximately 400 million pounds of it — nearly the weight of Chicago’s Sears Tower — settled into the soil and bodies of countless east Omaha residents. Since 1999, the Environmental Protection Agency and City of Omaha have spent millions cleaning the city up.

Flatwater Free Press is partnering with ProPublica to find out how effective they’ve been and see what questions are still out there about one of the largest residential environmental cleanups in America.

We need your help

Fill out our online form to have your soil tested for free.

Spanish form also available »

Have a story to tell? Contact our reporter Chris Bowling at cbowling@flatwaterfreepress.org or gives a call at 402-302-0066 ext. 5 if you have questions, concerns or have a story to tell about how you, your family or someone you know has been affected by lead.

