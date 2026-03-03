Omaha Fish Fry Guide

The definitive guide to one of the city’s favorite late-winter activities

Welcome to Fish Fry Season in Omaha. Yeah, I’m capitalizing that. It’s a big deal.

Each Friday between Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, thousands of Omahans flock to their local parish (or return to the parish for the first time since the last Fish Fry Season) to indulge in a simple tradition: fried food and beer. And you know, camaraderie and sometimes fellowship. But definitely the first two. Oh, and maybe a slice of Orsi’s pizza while they’re at it.

Readers have asked me for years to write about Fish Fry Season. They’ve asked me to rank fish frys (I still will not do that, do you think I’m crazy?) But I will, for the first time, build what I think is the city’s most comprehensive list of Omaha fish frys.

Here’s where you come in: Do you see something I missed? Do you have some details about your favorite fry that aren’t listed here? Or maybe your fish fry is on the list and needs updating. Let me know: sarahbakerhansen@gmail.com.

I’ll see you one of these Friday nights in a fish-scented church basement of Omaha, PBR in hand.

All the fish frys listed take place every Friday between the date range. Prices range from $7-$15 a person, and children are often discounted.

All Holy Spirit Fish Fry at the Autism Center of Nebraska Address: 9012 Q St. Friday February 20th, continuing weekly, finishing on April 3rd – hours are 4:30pm – 8:00pm.



Mediterranean menu includes baked tilapia and salmon, fried shrimp and bang bang shrimp, calamari, hummus, kasseri cheese and baklava.

American Legion Post 1 Fish Fry Address: 7811 Davenport St. March 7th and March 14th from 5:00-7:00 p.m.



The menu features fried pollock, fish tacos, fries, mac & cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, and cheese pizza for non-fish eaters.

Ashland American Legion Address: 1541 Silver St. Ashland American Legion – 5:00-8:00p.m. – Fridays Feb 20th – Mar 27th



All you can eat menu. Featuring Carp, Catfish, and Pollock.

$17 – Dinner Include: Fish, Fresh Fries, coleslaw, baked beans, Mac and Cheese, Bread, and Pickles

$8 – Kids Meal (12 and under): Fish or Mac and Cheese

$14 Chicken Strip Meals Available

Carry out available

Bellevue Berry Farm Address: 11001 S. 48th St. Bellevue Berry Farm Friday Fish Fry – 4:30-8:30pm – Fridays Feb 20th – Apr 3rd



Come over and enjoy seating in the country rustic Frontier Room or if you prefer you can call or text to place your to-go. They will have a full bar set up and play areas will be open.



Menu: Fish or Shrimp Tacos, Coconut Shrimp basket, Fish Fillet or Sandwich (Fried or Baked), Shrimp Empanadas, and Hand cut French Fries. Homemade sides: Coleslaw, Tossed Salad, Mac and Cheese, White Rice

Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit Fish Fry Address: 500 S. 18th St. Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit – 4:30-7:00p.m. – Fridays Feb 20th – Mar 27th



Dine in or to go meals. Live entertainment and raffle drawings. Choice of entrée: Fried Alaskan Pollock, Baked Salmon or Fried shrimp.



Cost: $12/Large Plate, $9/Small Plate



Location: St John The Baptist School – 500 South 18th Street, Plattsmouth NE, 68048

Christ the King Church/Knights of Columbus Address: 654 S. 86th St. Feb. 20, Mar. 6, and Mar. 20

Time: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Price: Adults – $15, Kids – $6

Menu: Fried cod, baked pollock, grilled cheese, mac & cheese, tater tots, and more

Christ the King Lutheran Church Fish Fry Address: 7308 S. 42nd St. Address: 7308 S 42nd St.

Dates: Mar. 13 and Mar. 20

Times: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu: Louisiana-style golden brown cornmeal coated Alaskan pollock, baked pollock, shrimp, mac and cheese, and more

Prices: Adults – $12, Kids – $10, and Kids under 5 eat free

Corpus Christi – Queen of Apostles Fish Fry in Council Bluffs Address: 3304 4th Ave. Location: Corpus Christi Parish/Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 4th Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

Dates: Fridays during Lent (Feb. 20 – Mar. 27, 2026).

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Menu: Fried pollock, fish taco shells with sauce, french fries, mac & cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, bread, and ice cream/dessert.

Kids Option: Cheese pizza is available.

Cost: $16 for Adults, $7 for Children.

Payment: Cash or credit card accepted.

Dining Options: Dine-in or carry-out available.



Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha Address: 8711 S. 36th St. Fish fries start Friday, February 20th & run through Good Friday, April 3rd.



Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha.

8711 S 36th St. Omaha, NE 68147-A few blocks south of 36th & Giles. #402 733 1018



This year we are proud to again feature the fried Beer Battered Cod OR our legendary, always fresh, baked Alaskan Cod. Both fish entrée options are $14 each. Each entrée comes with 3 pieces of fish, so you can also make it a combo with 2 pieces of fried & 1 piece of baked, or vice versa. The meals come with our delicious mac & cheese, homemade coleslaw with our sweet dressing, french fries OR baked potato & condiments. We are also offering a Mac and Cheese dinner with coleslaw & french fries for $8. Please, no substitutions.



Dinner time 4pm-7pm. Takeouts welcome! Cash, check or credit cards accepted. Full bar available including the imported Croatian beer, Ožujsko Pivo! Meat wheel raffles! Large portions and fast/friendly service have made this fish fry a winner for almost 40 years!

Gretna American Legion Post 216 Fish Fry Address: 11690 S. 216th St. February 20 – April 3, 2026, 5-8 p.m.



All you can eat.

Holy Ghost Fish Fry Address: 5219 S. 53rd St. Join us every Friday during Lent (except Good Friday) for our Holy Ghost Fish Fry, served 4–8 p.m. in the Holy Ghost Parish Social Hall (5223 Q Street).



Enjoy a hearty meal featuring your choice of: baked or fried cod, fried shrimp, mac & cheese or clam chowder. All dinners include a baked potato, coleslaw, fruit bar, and bread & butter—comfort food done right. Seniors receive a $2 discount, because good food should always come with a little extra love.

🍽 Dine-In: Please enter through the Northeast doors

🥡 To-Go: Park and enter on the West side

♿ Elevator access is available to the social hall

We will also have Pickles, our Meat Wheel featuring the famous Frank Stoysich Meats, and adult beverages too!

Check out the menu and pricing below, bring your appetite, and come share a Friday evening with friends, family, and neighbors.

We can’t wait to welcome you!

– Shrimp Dinner $13.00

– Macaroni & Cheese $10.00

– Baked Cod Dinner $13.00

– Fried Cod Dinner $13.00

– Combo Dinner $15.00

– Clam Chowder $5.00

Holy Name Fish Fry Address: 2901 Fontenelle Blvd. The 2026 Holy Name Fish Fry in Omaha, organized by the Holy Name Men’s Club, runs on Fridays from February 13 through March 27, 2026, typically from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 2901 Fontenelle Blvd. Known as one of Omaha’s largest, it features dine-in and likely carry-out options for their popular fried fish.



Location: Holy Name Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha, NE.

Dates: Fridays, Feb. 13 – March 27, 2026 (starting before Ash Wednesday).

Time: 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM.



The definitive Omaha fish fry.

Knights Event Center Address: 1020 Lincoln Rd. Knights of Columbus #6192 / St. Mary’s Bellevue Annual Lenten Fish Fry: Knights Event Center, 1020 Lincoln Road. Every Friday during Lent (February 20 – April 3) from 5:00pm-7:30pm.



They accept debit cards, Mastercards, and Visas. Sit down dinner with waiter service. They also offer drive-thru and take-out services. Phone (402) 291-6887.



Menu: Dinners include: Choice of Baked Potato or French Fries; Choice of Cole Slaw or Cup of Soup; Bread and Coffee; Tea or Water; Baked Salmon – $14; Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp – $14; Fish Fried Filet – $11; Stuffed Pasta Shells – $11; Special Fish Sandwich Dinner (includes fries & cole slaw) – $8; Fish Sandwich – $6; Grilled Cheese – $4; Slice of Cheese Pizza – $4; French Fries – $2; Cole Slaw – $2; Clam Chowder – $4; Lobster Bisque – $5. Soda, Beer, Wine, and Cocktails are available at the bar. All prices include sales tax.



Mary Our Queen Catholic Church Fish Fry Address: 3405 S. 118th St. Fridays during Lent, Feb. 20-March 27

5:00pm – 7:00pm

Drive Through Available!

Millard American Legion Post #374 Fish Fry Address: 13913 S St. February 20-April 3



Pollock

Stuffed Salmon (limited amount)

Grill Salmon (limited amount)

Shrimp

Steak grilled to order

Mac & Cheese



Each dinner comes with fries, slaw and bread/butter

Mt. Calvary Community Church Fish Fry Address: 5112 Ames Ave. February 20-March 27, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu includes fried catfish, spaghetti, bread, pickles and cake.

$10 per person

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fish Fry Address: 5001 S. 23rd St Our Lady of Guadalupe Church holds a fish fry every Friday during Lent from 3 to 8 p.m. at the OLG Hall located at 5001 S. 23rd St. Main entrees include a choice of whole tilapia or tilapia filet, and comes with pico de gallo, salad, bread and choice of rice or fries. Kids meals include fish sticks, mac & cheese, or fries, salad and bread. Drinks are $1. Carry out is available.

Our Lady of Lourdes St. Adalbert's Fish Fry Address: 2124 S 32nd Ave. Our Lady of Lourdes Fish Fry

February 20, 2026

5:00pm – 8:00pm



Monsignor Ulrich Hall (Gym)

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish

2124 S 32nd Ave.

Omaha, Nebraska 68105

Papillion Eagles Club 4029 Fish Fry Address: 102 N. Washington St. 102 N. Washington St

Dates: Every Friday from Feb. 20 through April 3, except for March 13

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Menu: Catfish, carp, walleye, and sides

Queen of Apostles fish fry Address: 3304 4th Ave. Fridays during Lent, from February 20th to March 27th, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Located at the Church Hall, it offers dine-in or carry-out options featuring hand-breaded pollock, fish tacos, sides, and desserts for $16 for adults and $7 for children.

Scottish Rite Fish Fry Address: 202 S. 20th St. We will be serving on Friday, March 13th, March 20th, March 27th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.



The Culinary Masters are serving freshly-prepared fish, cole slaw, fries, and drink. Carry out plates available – simply call ahead or drop in!



Price is $12/plate



Parking is available in the Scottish Rite garage, accessible from the South 20th Street alley just south of our building. Open to members, guests, and the public.

Sons and Daughters of Italy Address: 1238 S. 10th St. Friday nights during lent February 20th thru March 27th we will also be serving

Baked Cod • Broccoli cheese sauce over pasta • Bread and salad • $15

St. Benedict the Moor Fish Fry Address: 2423 Grant St. 11:00am-6:00p.m. – Fridays Feb 20th – Mar 27th

Catfish, Shrimp Po Boy, Catfish Po Boy

St. Bernadette Men's Club's 51st Annual Pasta Dinner Address: No fish fry here. The St. Bernadette Men’s Club’s 51st Annual Pasta Dinner is Feb. 22, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Bernadette Parish Social Hall, 7600 S. 42nd St., Bellevue, Neb.



The meal features pasta, two meatballs or one sausage, salad, and Italian bread, for dine in or take out. Cost is: $13 for adults, $8 for kids (under 12), or $40 for a family of 4 (take-out only).

St. Charles Borromeo Fish Fry Address: 7790 S. 192nd St. February 20-March 27

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

https://www.stcharlesomaha.org/fishfry

St. Columbkille Fish Fry Address: 200 E. 6th St. 200 E. 6th St.

Dates: Every Friday from Feb. 20 through March 27

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. to dine in and 5 to 7 p.m. to drive-thru

Menu: Fried or baked fish, fish tacos, cheese pizza, and more

St. Elizabeth Ann Knights of Columbus Fish Fry Address: 5419 N. 114th St. Location: 5419 N 114th St, Omaha, NE (West Omaha).

Dates: Feb. 27, Mar. 13, Mar. 28, Apr. 11.

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Menu Items: Fried fish, coleslaw, fries, and a drink.

St. Francis Borgia Fish Fry Address: 2005 Davis Dr. Location: 2005 Davis Drive, Blair, NE

Dates: Every Friday from Feb. 20 through March 27

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Menu: Fried or baked fish

St. Gerald Knights of Columbus Fish Fry Address: 9602 Q St. Dates: Every Friday from Feb. 20 – Mar. 27, 2026.

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Menu Items: Fried fish, baked cod, shrimp, homemade potato salad, mac & cheese, green beans, garlic bread, hush puppies, and desserts.

Options: Dine-in in the Fellowship Hall or Drive-thru.



St. James Fish Fry Address: 4710 N. 90th St. 5:00-8:00p.m. – Feb 20th, Mar 6th, Mar 20th

Take-out or dine-in.

Hand-Breaded Fried, Cajun Fried Fish, or Baked Tilapia. Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Choice of Potato Wedge or Baked Potato. Coleslaw, Bread/Butter, Coffee, Tea and Soda. Desserts, Beer, Wine, and Hard Seltzer sold separately.

Cost: $17/3pc, $14/2pc, $10/1pc, $52 – Family Pack Carry Out, $10 – Macaroni Meal

Location: 4710 N. 90th St., Omaha, NE

St. Joan of Arc Church Address: 7430 Hascall St. “Taco ’bout Lent”

Friday, February 20

5-8 p.m.



Fish tacos + black beans + corn salad + rice $15 shrimp nachos $15 | Plain nachos $6 cheese quesadilla + side + juice box $7 beer $5 + sangria $5 + soda $1 Flan | Tres leches | Churros girl scout cookies | Family social | Raffle



A dual-language academy fundraiser

St. John the Baptist Fish Fry Fort Calhoun Address: 215 N. 13th St. Location: 215 N. 13th St, Fort Calhoun, NE.

Dates: Fridays, Feb. 20 – March 27, 2026.

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m..

St. John the Baptist Greek Fish Fry Address: 602 Park Ave. 4:30-7:30pm – Fridays Feb 20th – Mar 27th

Greek Fish Fry – Dine in or Carry Out

Location: 602 Park Ave. Omaha, Ne 68105

Greek food including plaki, spanakopita, pastries and cheesecakes.

St. John Vianney Fish Fry Address: 5801 Oak HIlls Dr. 4:30pm-8:00pm – Fridays Feb. 13th thru Mar 27th

Baked & Fried Fish, Mac & Cheese, French Fries or Baked Potato, Pancakes, Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese, Cole Slaw, Salad Bar, Beverages available for purchase, Live Music by Win Lander! Meat Wheel Raffle – Try Your Luck & Win Prizes!

Adults: $14, Kids (5-12) $7, Under 5: FREE

Location: 5801 Oak Hills Dr. Omaha, NE 68137

Drive thru and to go orders are available.





St. John's Valley Fish "Frydays" Address: 307 E. Meigs St. Location: 307 E. Meigs St., Valley, NE (just outside Omaha).

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Dates: Fridays during Lent, specifically March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 11, 2026.

Shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread, baked potato or chips. Macaroni and cheese on the kids’ menu. Assorted beverages and desserts also available. Take-out available.

St. Joseph Fish Fry Address: 100 South 9th St. 100 South 9th St., Springfield

4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20. Fried or baked fish, shrimp, French fries or baked potato, green beans, roll, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese or cheese pizza for kids, Ladies’ Guild desserts, ice cream, $2 beer, $1 pop, drinks, Calcutta, meat wheel. Dine-in and carryout. Meal cost: Adults $15, kids 15 and under $5. More information: stjosephspringfield.org

St. Matthew's Fish Fry Dinners Address: 12210 S. 36th St. Dates: Every Friday from February 20, 2026, through March 27, 2026.

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM for dine-in; carry-out is available from 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM.

Location: St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish Gymnasium, 12210 S. 36th Street, Bellevue, Nebraska 68123.

Menu: The menu includes fried and baked fish, fried shrimp, baked salmon (limited quantities), cheese pizza, tortellini, and mac-n-cheese.

Sides: Clam chowder, French fries, baked potato, coleslaw, and bread.

Dessert: Home-baked goods provided by the St. Matthew’s women’s group.

Pricing: Fried Fish Dinner ($14, $11, and $8), Baked Fish Dinner ($14), Baked Salmon Dinner ($17), and Fried Shrimp/Pizza/Tortellini/Mac-n-Cheese ($13 and $8).

St. Patrick Parish Council Bluffs Fish Fry Address: 4 Valley View Dr. The following Fridays for Lent 2026 — 2/20, 2/27, 3/6, 3/13 and 3/20

4:30 p.m .to 7 p.m.

Dine-in and Take-out available. Fried & Baked Fish, Fried Shrimp, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Baked Potato & Dessert.

$15 adults, $7 kids, children under 5 years

Beer and margaritas available to purchase.

St. Patrick's Fish Fry Elkhorn Address: 205th and West Maple Rd. All Fish Fry evenings will be held at our 20500 West Maple Road Campus in the Aspen Lane Activity Center.

They open from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Friday, February 20th

Friday, February 27th

Friday, March 6th

Friday, March 13th

Friday, March 27th – Last One for the Season



https://www.stpatselkhorn.org/mens-club.html

St. Patrick's Fish Fry Gretna Address: 508 W. Angus Rd. Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church Parish Center, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE.

Dates: Fridays starting Feb 20, 2026, through March 27, 2026.

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM/8:00 PM.

Menu: Fried or baked fish, shrimp, sides (scalloped potatoes, fries, coleslaw), and dessert.

St. Patrick's Fish Fry Tekamah Address: 3840 W. Hwy 32 Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3480 W. Hwy 32, Tekamah, NE.

Schedule: Fridays during Lent (beginning Feb 20, 2026, through late March).

Menu: Usually includes fried fish, baked fish, fried shrimp, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, and potatoes.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. Pius X Pasta Fridays Address: 6905 Blondo St. 5:00-7:30pm – Fridays Feb 27th – March 20th

Choice of five great meatless sauces over a variety of pastas. Macaroni and cheese or cheese pizza. Plus, salad, bread, and beverages.

$14 Adults, $10 Seniors, $8 Teens, $7 Kids, $40 Family (Two adults and their children)

St. Stephen the Martyr Fish Fry Address: 168th and Q Streets 5:00-8:00p.m. – Fridays Feb 20th – Mar 27th



Dine in or Carry Out. Fried Fish ($13), Baked Salmon ($14), Shrimp ($14), Combo ($14), Mac & Cheese ($8), Pizza ($7)

Kids Meal (age 5-10): (age 5-10): Fried Fish ($8), Mac & Cheese ($6) (4 & Under: Free!)

Family Meal Plan: Parents & their children under the age of 18 ($45)

Includes French fries, coleslaw & roll

Location: 168th & Q, Omaha, NE

St. Vincent De Paul Fish Fry Address: 14330 Eagle Run Dr. 5:30-8:30p.m. – Fridays Feb 20th – Mar 27th

Location: 14330 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, NE

St. Wenceslaus Church Lenten Dinner Address: 15353 Pacific St. Lenten dinners are every Friday through Lent from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at St. Wenceslaus Church, 15353 Pacific St.



Entrees: Spaghetti Dinner with Marinara or Beer Cheese Sauce, Baked Fish Dinner, Pizza Slice Dinner, and Mac & Cheese Dinner. Sids are salad, coleslaw, tater tots, breadstick and cookies. Beverages are available.

VFW 10727 Fish Fry Address: 9501 S. 25th St. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10727 Fish Fry

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10727 will hold fish fries every Friday of Lent at the VFW, 9501 S 25th St, Bellevue, Neb. Dinner is from 5:30 to 7 p.m., or until gone.



Dinners include fried fish, fried potatoes and coleslaw.