QUICK HIT: Pigs and Power

Long before he became governor, Jim Pillen grew a Nebraska livestock empire.

For the past year, Flatwater Free Press and its partner on this project, Investigate Midwest, have looked at what Pillen built in the rolling series, “Pigs and Power.”

The series by FFP senior reporter Yanqi Xu and Investigate Midwest senior reporter Sky Chadde illustrates how Pillen, starting from humble beginnings, became Nebraska’s biggest hog producer by anticipating the changes roiling American agriculture.

It shows how his operation, eventually a family company known as Pillen Family Farms, affected the small Nebraska communities it moved into. It details how he and other large livestock producers impact Nebraska’s economy, its landscape and its water.

And it broke the news that, while governor, his administration has tried – so far unsuccessfully – to ease regulations making it easier for companies like his own to build large hog farms.

Pillen responded last year by making comments about the FFP reporter reporting this story. His reaction became a national story.

Read the four-part series, “Pigs and Power,” below.

Part 1: Pillen’s Rise. Jim Pillen built one of the biggest hog enterprises in the country. Then he got elected governor. It’s a bona fide Nebraska success story, and one that raises questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Before becoming Nebraska’s governor, Jim Pillen grew the largest hog empire in the state. Photo illustration by Hanscom Park Studio

Part 2: Pillen’s Water. Monitoring wells at 16 Pillen family-tied operations have tested for nitrate levels far above legal drinking water limit. One was so high, an expert said, “it should be a 911.”

These two Pillen-owned hog farms have shown elevated nitrate for years. In both cases, downstream well readings are much higher than the upstream readings. This difference often suggests that contaminants from livestock operations have entered groundwater. Map by Hanscom Park Studio

Part 3: Pillen’s Rules. Once Nebraska’s governor, Gov. Jim Pillen’s office worked with industry groups to craft a bill easing the ag permitting process, emails show.

A Pillen livestock truck travels near Wholestone Farms, which is also partly owned by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and his family, in Fremont on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Photo by Rebecca S. Gratz for the Flatwater Free Press

Part 4: Pillen’s Promises. As he grew Nebraska’s largest hog operation, Jim Pillen made economic and environmental assurances to residents of small communities where he wanted to build. Some residents profited. Others say his company prospered while they suffered.