Top Stories of 2024

JANUARY
Freshman class of “Just Bailey”
In Loup County, the smallest school district in the state had a freshman class of one. Bailey. FFP Greater Nebraska reporter Natalia Alamdari on what it’s like to be the lone member of the Class of 2027 – and why it’s key to keep the small school open.
FEBRUARY
Four of Nebraska’s largest school districts use debt collectors to go after unpaid lunch tabs
FFP reporter Jeremy Turley uncovered the story that 4 of Nebraska’s largest school districts, including Lincoln, were paying debt collectors to go after unpaid lunch tabs. Lincoln’s school leaders ended the practice almost immediately after the story was published.
APRIL
A horse mystery
Seventeen horses owned by a vet died. Months later, neighbors wanted to know: Why is no one paying? FFP reporter Destiny Herbers investigated.
APRIL
Zero for 63: Police have never agreed with any citizen who formally complains of bias
Sixty three different times, an Omahan has formally complained of bias policing or discrimination in the past decade. FFP reporter Chris Bowling found that police dismissed all 63 of those complaints, agreeing there was bias on zero occasions.
MAY
Bills meant to improve Nebraska child care gutted of money
The Legislature said they wanted to fix Nebraska’s ailing child care system. But FFP gov’t watchdog reporter Sara Gentzler found that they gutted the bills meant to help, emptying them of any funding meant to help parents or child care providers.
MAY
Busby and his dog try to find a home
Unsheltered homelessness is soaring in Omaha. Can one man and his dog find refuge? FFP reporter Chris Bowling followed Busby and told his story.
MAY
Santee’s Dirty Water
The Santee Sioux reservation in Nebraska has gone without drinkable water for five years. Not five weeks or five months. Five years. FFP’s Destiny Herbers on the ongoing crisis in northeast Nebraska. (This story sparked huge bottled water donations to Santee.)
JUNE
Soft serve survivor: How Zesto endured in Nebraska after its ice cream empire melted
Zesto tastes like summer in Omaha and elsewhere in Nebraska. FFP reporter Jeremy Turley on the soft serve survivor, which has endured here after its ice cream empire melted.
JULY
Pillen’s Promises
As he grew Nebraska’s largest hog operation, Jim Pillen made promises to small towns where he wanted to build, wrote FFP’s Yanqi Xu and Investigate Midwest’s Sky Chadde. Some residents profited. Others say Pillen Family Farms prospered while they suffered.
SEPTEMBER
Ricketts’ Riches
The Ricketts family has spent $18.6 million on Nebraska political campaigns in the past dozen years, pouring in campaign funding while Pete Ricketts served as governor and now US senator. It’s changed Nebraska politics, reports Sara Gentzler and Alex Richards in a 3-part series.
SEPTEMBER
Who’s Buying Nebraska?
A Philadelphia-based organic corporate farm has bought $41 million of Nebraska farmland in recent years, making it one of Nebraska’s biggest land buyers, reports Yanqi Xu and Evelyn Mejia in the conclusion of the series, “Who’s Buying Nebraska?”
SEPTEMBER
Pickin’ up pawpaws
It’s a fruit that looks like it should grow in the tropics. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson loved them. And you can find one in southeast Nebraska…if you know where to look. Natalia Alamdari reports from her secret pawpaw finding location near Brownville.
DECEMBER
Marco’s Journey
As others sleep, Marco Gutierrez works the graveyard shift, where the Guatemalan immigrant builds American cars. Then he goes to class at Schuyler Central, one of thousands of immigrant teens fighting to survive as a crackdown looms, Natalia Alamdari reports.
We at FFP wish you a happy holiday season. We’ll be back in 2025 to do even more stories important to Nebraskans.