Top Stories of 2024

The Flatwater Free Press published 173 stories in 2024. Stories that dug deeper. Stories that tied us together. Here are a few of our 2024 favorites.

JANUARY

Freshman class of “Just Bailey”

In Loup County, the smallest school district in the state had a freshman class of one. Bailey. FFP Greater Nebraska reporter Natalia Alamdari on what it’s like to be the lone member of the Class of 2027 – and why it’s key to keep the small school open.

Lone frosh: At one Nebraska high school, the freshman class is just Bailley

FEBRUARY

Four of Nebraska’s largest school districts use debt collectors to go after unpaid lunch tabs

FFP reporter Jeremy Turley uncovered the story that 4 of Nebraska’s largest school districts, including Lincoln, were paying debt collectors to go after unpaid lunch tabs. Lincoln’s school leaders ended the practice almost immediately after the story was published.

Four of Nebraska’s largest school districts use debt collectors to go after unpaid lunch tabs

APRIL

A horse mystery

Seventeen horses owned by a vet died. Months later, neighbors wanted to know: Why is no one paying? FFP reporter Destiny Herbers investigated.

Seventeen horses owned by a Nebraska vet died. Neighbors want to know: Why is no one paying?

APRIL

Zero for 63: Police have never agreed with any citizen who formally complains of bias

Sixty three different times, an Omahan has formally complained of bias policing or discrimination in the past decade. FFP reporter Chris Bowling found that police dismissed all 63 of those complaints, agreeing there was bias on zero occasions.

Thanks to our sponsor

Meet our sponsorsBecome a sponsor

Zero for 63: In past decade, Omaha police haven’t sided with any citizen who formally complained of bias

MAY

Bills meant to improve Nebraska child care gutted of money

The Legislature said they wanted to fix Nebraska’s ailing child care system. But FFP gov’t watchdog reporter Sara Gentzler found that they gutted the bills meant to help, emptying them of any funding meant to help parents or child care providers.

Nebraska Legislature gutted funding from key child care bills before passage

MAY

Busby and his dog try to find a home

Unsheltered homelessness is soaring in Omaha. Can one man and his dog find refuge? FFP reporter Chris Bowling followed Busby and told his story.

Busby’s journey: Unsheltered homelessness is soaring in Omaha. Can one man and his dog find refuge?

MAY

Santee’s Dirty Water

The Santee Sioux reservation in Nebraska has gone without drinkable water for five years. Not five weeks or five months. Five years. FFP’s Destiny Herbers on the ongoing crisis in northeast Nebraska. (This story sparked huge bottled water donations to Santee.)

After 5 years without drinkable water, Santee asks: When will our tap water be safe?

JUNE

Soft serve survivor: How Zesto endured in Nebraska after its ice cream empire melted

Zesto tastes like summer in Omaha and elsewhere in Nebraska. FFP reporter Jeremy Turley on the soft serve survivor, which has endured here after its ice cream empire melted.

Soft-serve survivors: How Zesto endured in Nebraska after its ice-cream empire melted

JULY

Pillen’s Promises

As he grew Nebraska’s largest hog operation, Jim Pillen made promises to small towns where he wanted to build, wrote FFP’s Yanqi Xu and Investigate Midwest’s Sky Chadde. Some residents profited. Others say Pillen Family Farms prospered while they suffered.

Pillen’s promises: Economic boom and little harm for neighbors. They haven’t always panned out.

SEPTEMBER

Ricketts’ Riches

The Ricketts family has spent $18.6 million on Nebraska political campaigns in the past dozen years, pouring in campaign funding while Pete Ricketts served as governor and now US senator. It’s changed Nebraska politics, reports Sara Gentzler and Alex Richards in a 3-part series.

Ricketts’ Riches: Wealthy governor, billionaire family changed Nebraska elections

SEPTEMBER

Who’s Buying Nebraska?

A Philadelphia-based organic corporate farm has bought $41 million of Nebraska farmland in recent years, making it one of Nebraska’s biggest land buyers, reports Yanqi Xu and Evelyn Mejia in the conclusion of the series, “Who’s Buying Nebraska?”

Who’s Buying Nebraska? Philly organic farm is 2nd-biggest buyer of Nebraska farmland

SEPTEMBER

Pickin’ up pawpaws

It’s a fruit that looks like it should grow in the tropics. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson loved them. And you can find one in southeast Nebraska…if you know where to look. Natalia Alamdari reports from her secret pawpaw finding location near Brownville.

Pickin’ up pawpaws: Meet the midwestern ‘tropical’ fruit thriving in one corner of Nebraska

DECEMBER

Marco’s Journey

As others sleep, Marco Gutierrez works the graveyard shift, where the Guatemalan immigrant builds American cars. Then he goes to class at Schuyler Central, one of thousands of immigrant teens fighting to survive as a crackdown looms, Natalia Alamdari reports.

Marco’s journey: As others sleep, a Nebraska high schooler survives the graveyard shift

We at FFP wish you a happy holiday season. We’ll be back in 2025 to do even more stories important to Nebraskans.

By Matthew Hansen

Matthew Hansen is the editor of the Flatwater Free Press. Hansen spent 16 years at Nebraska newspapers, as a reporter at the Lincoln Journal Star and then a reporter and metro columnist at the Omaha World-Herald. The native of Red Cloud and one-time intern at the Red Cloud Chief and the Hastings Tribune now lives in Omaha and is married to Sarah Baker-Hansen, a longtime Nebraska food writer and restaurant critic.

Leave a Reply

Subscribe

FLATWATER’S FREE NEWSLETTER

Every Friday, we’ll deliver to your inbox Nebraska’s most interesting, meaningful, deeply reported and well-written news stories.