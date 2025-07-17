July 9: Omaha Land Bank plans expanded outreach and events

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank (OMLB) approved the acquisition of two new properties at its July board meeting, including a donation at 1923 Lothrop St. and a $3,500 purchase at 4018 N. 33rd St. A report on ongoing property maintenance will be presented at next month’s meeting.
The board discussed expanding community engagement and programming, including a potential shift in frequency for the recent Reclaiming the Urban event. The Land Bank is also partnering with Planit, Inc., to support eight to 10 events and grow its Ambassadors program over the next two years.
Regular attendee Cheryl Weston had not heard of the Adopt-a-Lot program, leading to Executive Director Leslie Smith committing to an update on the initiative for nonbuildable properties next month. The Nebraska Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee is set to conduct an interim study of the state’s land bank statute, a move that could shape the future of OMLB’s operations.
Meeting documented by Vince Furlong
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.