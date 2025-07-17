July 9: Omaha Land Bank plans expanded outreach and events

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank (OMLB) approved the acquisition of two new properties at its July board meeting, including a donation at 1923 Lothrop St. and a $3,500 purchase at 4018 N. 33rd St. A report on ongoing property maintenance will be presented at next month’s meeting.

The board discussed expanding community engagement and programming, including a potential shift in frequency for the recent Reclaiming the Urban event. The Land Bank is also partnering with Planit, Inc., to support eight to 10 events and grow its Ambassadors program over the next two years.

Regular attendee Cheryl Weston had not heard of the Adopt-a-Lot program, leading to Executive Director Leslie Smith committing to an update on the initiative for nonbuildable properties next month. The Nebraska Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee is set to conduct an interim study of the state’s land bank statute, a move that could shape the future of OMLB’s operations.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here