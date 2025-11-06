A Seward County deputy monitors traffic on Interstate 80 just east of the 322nd Road overpass on Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2023. Photo by Eric Gregory for the Flatwater Free Press

Stopped in Seward

QUICK HIT: Stopped in Seward

One small Nebraska county rakes in millions using civil asset forfeiture. Per capita, is uses the practice more than almost any other county in the United States.

On a 24-mile stretch of Interstate 80, traffic stops send millions of dollars to a single, small Nebraska county and its Sheriff’s Office. 

From 2018 to 2022, Seward County raked in $7.5 million in cash seized from I-80 motorists. Some of those seizures stemmed from criminal cases, where a person has drugs or guns in the car and is eventually convicted. But more stemmed from civil forfeiture, a practice that allows law enforcement to seize cash without anyone being charged or proven guilty. 

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office has specialized in and perfected the practice. In state court, a third of all civil asset forfeiture cases happened in Seward County from 2013 to 2023, a Flatwater Free Press analysis found. 

Some motorists allege that their money went missing during these stops. And state lawmakers, who once believed they had banned the practice, have again tried unsuccessfully to end it.

Why does it matter? 

Many in law enforcement say civil forfeiture is an important tool to take money, drugs and weapons out of the hands of criminals. Interstate traffic stops have led to the rescue of human trafficking victims, and Seward deputies have pulled over murder suspects.

To defense attorneys and civil liberties advocates, it’s a money grab. It allows police and prosecutors to prey on individuals who may or may not have done anything wrong, they say. 

The money helps save taxpayer dollars, Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance has told county board members. It has paid for equipment and patrol cars, an $806,000 building that now houses the Sheriff’s Office and drug-sniffing police dogs. 

Now, that spending has been called into question, and frozen by the federal government, after a compliance review by the U.S. Department of Treasury found that the Sheriff’s Office had spent $762,000 on “impermissible” spending on salaries over three years.

Past coverage

By Natalia Alamdari

Natalia Alamdari is an FFP senior reporter and the Seacrest Greater Nebraska reporter. Since 2021, her reporting has taken her across Nebraska, where she has told stories on contentious board meetings in Brownville, quinceañera shops in Columbus and bison in the Sandhills. She's also traveled to Poland to tell the stories of displaced Ukrainian refugees. Her reporting on Nebraska prisons won a 2023 Great Plains Journalism Award. Previously, Alamdari worked at newspapers in Missouri, Texas and Delaware. Working at the Flatwater Free Press is a return to Nebraska — in college, she spent a summer interning at the Omaha World-Herald. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia and native Texan.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.