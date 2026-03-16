The Sarah Baker Hansen food bracket is back for 2026 and with your help, we’re going to name Omaha and Lincoln’s favorite sandwich.
Starting March 16, the bracket contest runs right alongside March Madness, and our champion will be crowned on April 6.
This year, Sarah split the bracket into eight sandwich categories: Reubens, Chicken sandwiches, French dips, Phillys, Gyros, Breakfast sandwiches, Deli sandwiches and Banh Mis. Each category will get a winner, which then goes head-to-head against another category favorite.
Reader feedback helped order the restaurants in each category, and your vote will decide the winners in each round.
BRACKET DETAILS
CONTEST RULES
- Voting dates
Round 1 voting: March 16-19
Round 2: March 20-23
Sweet 16: March 23-25
Elite 8: March 25-29
Final Four: March 29-April 1
Championship: April 1-6
- The bracket allows one vote per matchup per round. You can vote for each of the 32 matchups in the first round, for example, but you can’t vote 20 times in a row for your favorite sandwich place. The voting software won’t allow it.
- You must share your name and a working email address to vote. If you enter a fake email address, we’ll delete your votes.
Sarah Baker Hansen launched her own food website covering the food scene of her hometown, Omaha, in 2020. She works as the Director of Public & Media Relations at Emspace + Lovgren. For eight years, she was the food critic at the Omaha World-Herald. She started the periodic Food Prowl series, wherein she created teams of tasters and found favorites in a number of categories. The series resulted in close to 40 “best of Omaha” winners, including Reuben, fried chicken, ice cream and more. She won a 2015 Great Plains Journalism Award for best review and a 2017 Great Plains Journalism Award for best feature.