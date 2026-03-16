The Sarah Baker Hansen food bracket is back for 2026 and with your help, we’re going to name Omaha and Lincoln’s favorite sandwich.

Starting March 16, the bracket contest runs right alongside March Madness, and our champion will be crowned on April 6.

This year, Sarah split the bracket into eight sandwich categories: Reubens, Chicken sandwiches, French dips, Phillys, Gyros, Breakfast sandwiches, Deli sandwiches and Banh Mis. Each category will get a winner, which then goes head-to-head against another category favorite.

Reader feedback helped order the restaurants in each category, and your vote will decide the winners in each round.